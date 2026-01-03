Cold surge from China to bring cooler, windier weather; rougher seas in the lower Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday that another moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing cool to cold weather and strong winds in many areas.
Temperatures in the Northeast are expected to fall by 2-4°C, while the rest of upper Thailand—excluding the lower South—is forecast to see temperatures drop by 1-3°C, with cool mornings.
The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to be alert to fire risks due to dry air and gusty winds.
In the South, a moderate northeast monsoon remains in place over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers.
At sea, strengthening winds will raise wave heights in the lower Gulf to around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising to above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas. Residents along the lower eastern coast of the South are also advised to beware of waves breaking onto shore.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool to cold with fog and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 13-18 °C. Maximum temperature 28-32 °C. Cold to very cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 3-13 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Morning cool to cold with strong wind and 2-4 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 12-17 °C. Maximum temperature 27-31 °C. Cold on mountain tops: minimum temperatures of 8-15 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr.
Central: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 16-19 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.
East: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-3 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 17-22 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Morning cool with isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Songkhla. Minimum temperature 18-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C. From Nakhon Si Thammarat upward: Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 metres and about 2 metres in thundershowers. From Songkhla downward: Northeasterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Northeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr.