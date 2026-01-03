Cold surge from China to bring cooler, windier weather; rougher seas in the lower Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on Friday that another moderate to fairly strong high-pressure system from China is extending over upper Thailand and the upper South, bringing cool to cold weather and strong winds in many areas.

Temperatures in the Northeast are expected to fall by 2-4°C, while the rest of upper Thailand—excluding the lower South—is forecast to see temperatures drop by 1-3°C, with cool mornings.

The TMD advised people to take care of their health in the colder conditions and to be alert to fire risks due to dry air and gusty winds.

In the South, a moderate northeast monsoon remains in place over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers.

At sea, strengthening winds will raise wave heights in the lower Gulf to around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thunderstorms. In the upper Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising to above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are urged to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas. Residents along the lower eastern coast of the South are also advised to beware of waves breaking onto shore.