Protest finally wins Bangkok Covid patient a bed in hospital

Zendai, a group that transports Covid-19 patients to hospitals for free, posted the woman’s story on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
It said the woman, who works as a janitor in the capital, decided to move out of her home in Bang Phlat district because she did not want to infect her daughter.
As soon as the group heard of her case, it contacted Royal Rattanakosin Hotel, which has been adapted as a field hospital and found her a bed.
