Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Protest finally wins Bangkok Covid patient a bed in hospital

A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient decided to set up camp at Bangkok’s Nang Loeng Police Station in protest because no hospital beds were made available for her after she tested positive on Sunday.

Zendai, a group that transports Covid-19 patients to hospitals for free, posted the woman’s story on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It said the woman, who works as a janitor in the capital, decided to move out of her home in Bang Phlat district because she did not want to infect her daughter.

As soon as the group heard of her case, it contacted Royal Rattanakosin Hotel, which has been adapted as a field hospital and found her a bed.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

