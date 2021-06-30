Booking.com recommends 6 luxurious accommodations in response to Phuket Sandbox

Pamper yourself along the serene Mai Khao Beach at SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach resort offering world-class services and facilities including a spa with sauna and steam bath facilities . SALA Phuket Resort features a lush garden, 2 beachfront pools and villas with private pools, and sundecks. Guests can enjoy serene atmosphere while taking in the panoramic beach views at this well-designed resort with special prices through Getaway Deal from Booking.com that help you save at least 15% on longer trips in Phuket for minimum 5-night stays from July 1 until Sep 30, 2021.

Best Western Plus The Beachfront offers a relaxing environment by Rawai Beach, at the south end of Phuket island. This beachfront hotel provides comfort and world-class services from friendly and professional staff. Guests can truly enjoy a relaxing holiday at Best Western Plus The Beachfront that allows guests to get a close-to-nature experience from a luxurious property equipped with full facilities. This property is offering a 10% base-rate discount for Genius members and a 15% discount from Getaway Deal, which is valid up to September 30, 2021.

OZO Phuket located near Kata Beach just 300 meters from the beachfront. This resort is a perfect choice for a family vacation with spacious rooms, a children’s playground, billiard table, and car hire services. Moreover, guests rate this property highly in cleanliness and great location where you can visit interesting attractions within a few minutes, such as Dino Park Mini Golf and The Coffee Club Kata Beach. For the Phuket Sandbox Program, the hotel offers a special price for a minimum 7-day stay, as well as Mobile Application deal.



