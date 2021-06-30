Booking.com recommends 6 luxurious accommodations in response to Phuket Sandbox

As part of the Phuket Sandbox Program, from July 1, Phuket will allow vaccinated foreign tourists to visit directly without quarantine. However, travelers must stay in Phuket for at least 14 days before visiting other destinations in Thailand. Travelers need to follow Phuket Sandbox Requirements, which include:
Recent research from Booking.com has shown global travelers’ optimism returns as vaccines vitalize their hope. In fact, two-thirds (66%) of global travelers feel more hopeful about traveling in 2021 due to successful COVID-19 vaccines. With a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, Booking.com would like to recommend 6 luxurious accommodations with SHA+ certificated in Phuket that not only offer world-class services, but are also perfect places for travelers around the world to rediscover enjoy the charm of the Pearl of the Andaman.
Pamper yourself along the serene Mai Khao Beach at SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach resort offering world-class services and facilities including a spa with sauna and steam bath facilities. SALA Phuket Resort features a lush garden, 2 beachfront pools and villas with private pools, and sundecks. Guests can enjoy serene atmosphere while taking in the panoramic beach views at this well-designed resort with special prices through Getaway Deal from Booking.com that help you save at least 15% on longer trips in Phuket for minimum 5-night stays from July 1 until Sep 30, 2021.
Best Western Plus The Beachfront offers a relaxing environment by Rawai Beach, at the south end of Phuket island. This beachfront hotel provides comfort and world-class services from friendly and professional staff. Guests can truly enjoy a relaxing holiday at Best Western Plus The Beachfront that allows guests to get a close-to-nature experience from a luxurious property equipped with full facilities. This property is offering a 10% base-rate discount for Genius members and a 15% discount from Getaway Deal, which is valid up to September 30, 2021.
OZO Phuket located near Kata Beach just 300 meters from the beachfront. This resort is a perfect choice for a family vacation with spacious rooms, a children’s playground, billiard table, and car hire services. Moreover, guests rate this property highly in cleanliness and great location where you can visit interesting attractions within a few minutes, such as Dino Park Mini Golf and The Coffee Club Kata Beach. For the Phuket Sandbox Program, the hotel offers a special price for a minimum 7-day stay, as well as Mobile Application deal.
Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket is only a few steps from Bangtao Beach. Next to a stunning beachfront, Movenpick features an infinity pool, a sunken spa pool, and a health club. Mövenpick Resort offers guest a special country rate for this Phuket Sandbox travel opportunity when book room through Booking.com. Alternatively, Genius member can get free room upgrade from two-bedroom residence to two-bedroom Seaview pool Suite.
Uplift your soul in Phuket Town at Island Escape by Burasari, a perfect hide-away stay. Guests can enjoy a slow vacation along the beach to escape the chaos of the city, as well as visiting the old city to experience unique and authentic charm of local culture within 8km distance from main-land with a boat transfer. Island Escape by Burasari offers a gorgeous private beach area and a kids' club for guests. You can enjoy staying on a private island with special offers including a Getaway Deal valid until September 30, 2021, and Genius members are offered with a free breakfast.
The Slate presents an industrial chic design set against the stunning natural backdrop of Nai Yang Beach and the Andaman Sea. This uniquely-decorated property with original art pieces and locally crafted furnishings, offers beachfront rooms, rainforest spa and 3 outdoor swimming pools, one is open for family while the other 2 pools are for adults only. For the Phuket Sandbox Program, Genius members and those booking via the Booking app can enjoy special room discounts for staying at The Slate.
Published : June 30, 2021
By : The Nation
