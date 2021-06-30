Arbitral Tribunal’s irregular decision ordering Nop Narongdej to make substantial payments to Nopporn Suppipat has been revoked by the Singapore Court of Appeal

In its ruling, the court says the Arbitration Tribunal has no authority to deliberate on the matter of bonus payment and therefore its decision on the remaining amounts has no legal effect. The Arbitration Tribunal’s decision ordering Fullerton and KPNEH to pay Mr. Nopporn Suppipat’s companies arbitration costs was consequently also revoked by the Singapore Court of Appeal.

On his part, Mr. Nop praises the Singapore court for upholding justice in its decision to clear his name and resolving the dispute between himself and the previous shareholder of WEH, which had posed an obstacle to previous efforts to list the company in the Stock Exchange of Thailand.