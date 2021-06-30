Transport Ministry unveils plans for national shipping line

The move would reduce Thailand’s dependence on foreign ships, cut transportation costs and the freight deficit, and enhance the competitiveness of Thai shipping, said Saksayam.

He was speaking after Wednesday’s meeting of the ministry’s national shipping line committee, chaired by Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Rattanaset.

The meeting agreed on an action plan to launch the national shipping line within one year.

The Port Authority of Thailand was tasked with conducting a feasibility study and presenting the results to the National Shipping Line Preparation Committee. The project will then be proposed to Cabinet.