When one little slip turns into an inferno

A pick-up truck and motorbike burst into flames at a flea market in Roi Et’s Muang district on Wednesday after a snack vendor lost control of a pan of hot oil.

Vendor Samanchai Sanyamat, 47, said he was frying French fries when the pan slipped out of his hand and oil splashed onto the gas stove resulting in huge flames. The flames turned into an inferno by setting alight the gas tank, an umbrella and tent before spreading to the pick-up truck and a motorbike nearby.

Though the fire was brought under control in half an hour, both vehicles were completely destroyed.

Samanchai said he could not close the valve of the gas tank because the flames were too high, and nobody else could help him either. He eventually had to call the flea market staff, but it was too late by the time they arrived.

There were no casualties from the accident.

Published : July 01, 2021

By : The Nation

