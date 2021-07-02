Another 1 million doses of vaccine from China arrive in Bangkok

“So far, China has procured 13 lots of vaccine for Thailand, totalling 11.5 million doses,” the embassy said in a post on its Facebook.

“Today a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party of China [CPC] was held in Beijing. Under the strong leadership of CPC, China will continue to support Thailand in the fight against the outbreak and will continue to promote the China-Thailand relationship in the future.”

From February 28 to June 29, Thailand has administered over 9.67 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine; 6.91 million people have received the first jab, while 2.76 million have received the second jab.