Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Another 1 million doses of vaccine from China arrive in Bangkok

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok said on Thursday that a new lot of 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China had arrived in Bangkok.

“So far, China has procured 13 lots of vaccine for Thailand, totalling 11.5 million doses,” the embassy said in a post on its Facebook.

“Today a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the Communist Party of China [CPC] was held in Beijing. Under the strong leadership of CPC, China will continue to support Thailand in the fight against the outbreak and will continue to promote the China-Thailand relationship in the future.”

From February 28 to June 29, Thailand has administered over 9.67 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine; 6.91 million people have received the first jab, while 2.76 million have received the second jab.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.