Third consecutive day of record Covid deaths as Thai caseload climbs

The figures were up from the 57 deaths and 5,533 cases recorded on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 3,905 were found in hospitals, 1,964 through proactive testing, 207 in prisons and 11 after arriving from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with a record 2,267 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (522), Nonthaburi (327), Samut Sakhon (289), Pathum Thani (284), Chonburi (222), Yala (201), Pattani (169), Songkhla (167) and Narathiwat (124).

Meanwhile, 3,638 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 270,921 cases since the pandemic started, 214,340 have recovered and been discharged, 54,440 are still in hospitals, and 2,141 have died.

Meanwhile, another 253,731 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 45,754 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 10,227,183.