Third consecutive day of record Covid deaths as Thai caseload climbs

Thailand on Friday logged a third consecutive day of record Covid-19 deaths with 61 fatalities and 6,087 new infections, pushing the country’s total caseload to 270,921 infections and 2,141 deaths.

The figures were up from the 57 deaths and 5,533 cases recorded on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 3,905 were found in hospitals, 1,964 through proactive testing, 207 in prisons and 11 after arriving from overseas.

Bangkok again led the list with a record 2,267 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (522), Nonthaburi (327), Samut Sakhon (289), Pathum Thani (284), Chonburi (222), Yala (201), Pattani (169), Songkhla (167) and Narathiwat (124).

Meanwhile, 3,638 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 270,921 cases since the pandemic started, 214,340 have recovered and been discharged, 54,440 are still in hospitals, and 2,141 have died.

Meanwhile, another 253,731 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 45,754 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 10,227,183.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Friday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 183.41 million, 167.91 million of whom have recovered, 11.53 million are active cases (78,709 in severe condition) and 3.97 million have died.

Thailand ranks 70th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.56 million, followed by India with 30.45 million, Brazil with 18.62 million, France with 5.77 million, and Russia 5.53 million.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

