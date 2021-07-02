Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Sinovac deliveries to Thailand this year

Thailand has received 11 million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine so far.

This includes the million doses that Beijing gifted to Thailand on Thursday (July 1) to mark the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary.

Here’s a timeline of the Sinovac deliveries since it was approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration on February 22.

Sinovac deliveries to Thailand this year

Published : July 02, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.