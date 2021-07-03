Saturday, July 17, 2021

Rains ease across the country, but thundershowers forecast for some areas

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and south of China, while the weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Less rains are forecast for the country compared to earlier in the week, but some areas can expect thundershowers.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees Celsius, highs of 32-37°C.

Northeast: Hot day with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-27°C, highs of 34-39°C.

Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 36-38°C.

East: Thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25°C, highs of 32-35°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 26-27°C, highs of 33-37°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

