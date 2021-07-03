Thailand reports another day of 6,000-plus new Covid cases

Of the new cases, 4,412 were found in hospitals, 1,520 through proactive testing, 294 in prisons and four patients were overseas arrivals.

Meanwhile, 3,159 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 277,151 cases since the pandemic started, 217,499 have recovered and been discharged, 57,470 are still in hospitals, and 2,182 have died.

Meanwhile, another 275,533 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 69,576 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 10,572,292.