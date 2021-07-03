Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

THAI seat bookings from Europe a boost

Thai Airways on Saturday revealed that around 1,300 seats have been booked in advance for visiting Phuket in July under the sandbox scheme.

The airline said that until September there will be flights once a week, flying directly from five European cities to Phuket. The flights are from Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Paris every Friday, and from London and Zurich every Saturday.

This was a way to draw foreign tourists back to Thailand, in a bid to boost the economy hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

The Phuket Sandbox opened on July 1. Under the scheme, tourists who can verify they have been inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine.

After spending 14 days in Phuket and if they still test negative, the tourists can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand on Tuesday, a total of 13,000 rooms in Phuket hotels and resorts had been booked by foreign tourists.

Published : July 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.