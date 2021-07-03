Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Foreigner arrested for allegedly firing in the air

A British man in Chonburi province surrendered to police after allegedly angrily firing his gun a few times in the air.

Pattaya police on Friday was informed at 7pm about the case that took place at Palm Oasis Villa in Bang Lamung district. Numerous officials were told to surround a rented house, where the alleged shooter was hiding.

Police met the house caretaker Thanasiri Duangkwan, 36, and maid Porntip Sophonthawinphong, 38.

The British man was identified as Alexander Michael Gerasimidis, 44.

The caretaker and maid told the officials that the man had threatened them with his gun, before he decided to shoot at the sky. The person added that Gerasimidis was drunk at the time and in a bad mood. They reportedly attributed his bad mood to a quarrel he had with a woman three days ago.

At around 12.15am on Saturday, Gerasimidis left his house and walked to his car. When the police showed up before him, he reportedly surrendered without resistance.

 

Published : July 03, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.