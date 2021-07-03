Foreigner arrested for allegedly firing in the air

Pattaya police on Friday was informed at 7pm about the case that took place at Palm Oasis Villa in Bang Lamung district. Numerous officials were told to surround a rented house, where the alleged shooter was hiding.

Police met the house caretaker Thanasiri Duangkwan, 36, and maid Porntip Sophonthawinphong, 38.

The British man was identified as Alexander Michael Gerasimidis, 44.

The caretaker and maid told the officials that the man had threatened them with his gun, before he decided to shoot at the sky. The person added that Gerasimidis was drunk at the time and in a bad mood. They reportedly attributed his bad mood to a quarrel he had with a woman three days ago.