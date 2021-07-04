Hot day with occasional thundershowers forecast for Bangkok and upper Thailand

A weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the South of China, the department said.

The weather forecast for 24 hours:

North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.

Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 37-39°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.