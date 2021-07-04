Hot day with occasional thundershowers forecast for Bangkok and upper Thailand

A weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, while a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the South of China, the department said.
The weather forecast for 24 hours:
North: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Tak provinces; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Northeast: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces; minimum temperature 23-27°C, maximum 35-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram provinces; minimum temperature 25-26°C, maximum 37-39°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum 32-36°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; southwesterly winds 10-30 km/hr; waves less than a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
South: (west coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 21-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok and its vicinity: Isolated thundershowers; minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum 33-38°C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/hr.
Published : July 04, 2021
By : The Nation
