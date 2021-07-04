Lonely blind boy in Covid-hit family tugs at netizens heartstrings

Wit Nongyai, a Facebook user, said Michael's mother had died due to Covid-19 on Thursday, while the boy's father was being treated at the hospital as he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He explained that neighbours have to send meals to Michael, who lives in a fourth-storey apartment, by using a rope as he does not have any relatives. The food packets are tied to a long rope, which the boy pulls up.

"I would like to ask the government or private agencies to conduct a Covid-19 test on Michael, as he is at risk of infection," he said.