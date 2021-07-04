Saturday, July 17, 2021

Lonely blind boy in Covid-hit family tugs at netizens heartstrings

The story of Michael, a blind boy whose family has been hounded by Covid-19, has gone viral among netizens on Sunday.

Wit Nongyai, a Facebook user, said Michael's mother had died due to Covid-19 on Thursday, while the boy's father was being treated at the hospital as he tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He explained that neighbours have to send meals to Michael, who lives in a fourth-storey apartment, by using a rope as he does not have any relatives. The food packets are tied to a long rope, which the boy pulls up.

"I would like to ask the government or private agencies to conduct a Covid-19 test on Michael, as he is at risk of infection," he said.

 

He added that the cremation of Michael's mother was being held at Wat Pai Lom in Nakhon Pathom province on Sunday.

