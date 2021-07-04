Negotiations on for earlier delivery of Pfizers Covid-19 vaccine

Although the initial outbreak was in the Bangkok area, it spread later to the perimeter and crowded places such as factories and establishments. The infection has entered the communities and more households, he said.

Dr Sophon said the main measures that could help contain the outbreak were to reduce mobility, reduce travel and reduce the risk of getting infected in places such as the workplace. Other measures include not eating at food outlets.

Regarding procurement of more vaccines in addition to Sinovac and AstraZeneca, he said an order would be placed for 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Office of the Attorney-General has reviewed the purchase contract and will finalise it on Monday, and then it will be sent to the Cabinet for approval on July 6.

He said the need of the hour was negotiating a faster pace of delivery, as the company says the vaccine will be delivered around the fourth quarter of this year. He said there was the likelihood of the vaccines arriving earlier through collaborative negotiations. He said at this point he could not confirm it.

The vaccine was registered by the Food and Drug Administration on June 24.