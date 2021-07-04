Almost 6,000 more new Covid-19 cases

There had been over 6,000 cases each on Friday and Saturday.

Of the new cases, 4,071 were positive during tests in hospitals, 1,800 cases were found during proactive testing by the authorities, 39 were found in prisons, and six were overseas arrivals.

Bangkok led the list of most cases with 1,498, followed by Pathum Thani (458), Samut Prakarn (412), Samut Sakhon (395) and Chonburi (275).

Meanwhile, 3,404 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As of Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Thailand had risen to 283,067​.

So far, 220,903 have recovered and been discharged, 59,938 patients are still in hospitals, and 2,147 have died.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 184.25 million (up by 379,777), 166.08 million of whom have recovered, 11.56 million are active cases (77,797 in severe condition) and 3.98 million have died (up by 7,166).

Thailand is 65th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.59 million, followed by India 30.54 million, Brazil 18.74 million, France 5.78 million, and Russia 5.58 million.

Meanwhile, 81,032 more people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 17,573 people got their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 10,670,897.