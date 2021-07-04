Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

BMA urges care in disposal of infectious wastes

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Sunday asked citizens to dispose of infectious wastes properly.

BMA deputy permanent secretary Chatri Wattanakhejorn said amid the Covid-19 situation, Bangkok generated 11,393 tonnes of infectious wastes, or 63 tonnes per day, between January and June this year.

"Of the total, 8,299 tonnes, or 46 tonnes per day, came from hospitals, public health service centres and clinics, while 3,094 tonnes, or 17 tonnes per day, came from quarantine facilities, field hospitals, hospitels, mobile testing units, vaccination centres and residents," he explained.

BMA urges care in disposal of infectious wastes

He said the BMA has asked Bangkokians to put infectious wastes into a two-layer plastic bag, pour disinfectants on the wastes, tie the bag tightly and drop it separately, so garbage collectors can take and burn it properly at garbage disposal plants in Onnut and Nong Khaem.

"Regarding used face masks, people should put them into a plastic bag, tie the bag tightly, place a label or write "face masks" on the bag and drop it into orange bins," he said.

"About 1,000 bins were placed across Bangkok, such as district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”

 

BMA urges care in disposal of infectious wastes

He added that the BMA has instructed garbage collectors to wear personal protective equipment to ensure their safety while performing duties.

Published : July 04, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Covid-19 waste soars to 178 tonnes per day in Thailand

Published : July 01, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.