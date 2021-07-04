BMA urges care in disposal of infectious wastes

He said the BMA has asked Bangkokians to put infectious wastes into a two-layer plastic bag, pour disinfectants on the wastes, tie the bag tightly and drop it separately, so garbage collectors can take and burn it properly at garbage disposal plants in Onnut and Nong Khaem.

"Regarding used face masks, people should put them into a plastic bag, tie the bag tightly, place a label or write "face masks" on the bag and drop it into orange bins," he said.

"About 1,000 bins were placed across Bangkok, such as district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”