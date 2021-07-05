Monsoon gathers steam, as more rains are forecast for the North, East and South

The southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is becoming stronger, the department said, adding that the active low-pressure cell covering the middle China Sea is expected to intensify in the next few days.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Hot day with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-27 degrees Celsius, highs of 36-39°C.

Northeast: Hot day with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 34-39°C.

Central: Hot day with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-28°C, highs of 37-39°C.

East: Thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 25-29°C, highs of 34-38°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 34-37°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-27°C, highs of 30-32°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 28-29°C, highs of 35-39°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department