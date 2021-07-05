Unemployment shows improvement in successive months

“The statistics are based on the number of workers under social security who have applied for unemployment benefits,” said Phisit Phuaphan, director of the office’s Macroeconomic Policy Bureau.

“Unemployment is showing an improving trend in the last two months, and is significantly lower than the country’s highest unemployment rate in October 2020 of 4.5 per cent.”

Phisit added that the global unemployment rate in May was also picking up, as seen from the rate in large economies such as the United States and China.

“The US reported 5.5 per cent unemployment in May, improving from 5.7 per cent in April, while China also reported 5.0 per cent unemployment this month, decreasing from 5.1 per cent in the previous month,” he said.