Saturday, July 17, 2021

Covid-19 vaccines developed by Thai researchers undergoing human trials

Three Covid-19 vaccines are undergoing human trials while more than 20 are in the research phase, the National Research Council of Thailand and National Vaccine Institute said.

The government’s Covid-19 Information Centre announced on Sunday that combined data from the two institutes revealed more than 20 vaccines are being researched and developed in Thailand, while three have started human trials.

The three in human trials stage are:

- ChulaCov19, an MRNA vaccine developed by Chulalongkorn University. It is in the first phase of human trials among 72 candidates. Two doses of the vaccine were given at an interval of 21 days.

- HXP-GPOVac is an inactivated vaccine jointly developed by the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. It is in the second phase of human trials with 460 candidates. Two doses of the vaccine were injected at an interval of 28 days.

- Covigen is a DNA vaccine developed by Bionet Asia and Technovalia, which has started its first phase of human trials among 150 candidates. Two doses of the vaccine were injected at an interval of 28 days.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

