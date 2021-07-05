Surat Thani ready to open three islands to tourists by July 15

“To ensure safety, every tourist must be fully vaccinated and test negative 72 hours before entry,” said Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto. He added that relevant public and private agencies were ready to welcome tourists.

Meanwhile, Veerasak Lorthongkham, director of Koh Samui Hospital, said nearly 89,000 residents of the three islands, or 71.4 per cent, have received their jabs. The number of recipients per island is as follows:

• Koh Samui: 77,000 or 72.89 per cent

• Koh Pha-ngan: 7,800 or 55 per cent

• Koh Tao: 3,600 or 89 per cent

All jab recipients were above 18.