Air pollution at chemical inferno site normal, says PCD

An explosion in the wee hours of Monday morning sparked a blaze at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Soi Kin Kaew 21 in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

After 26 hours of battling the blaze, firefighters eventually managed to shut off all valves of chemical storage tanks to ensure no more flames are fanned.

Photos and video clips of gigantic plumes of smoke have been widely shared via social media since the explosion, sparking worries about the quality of air in nearby areas.

In response to these worries, the department posted on its Facebook page an average air-quality reading based on results from five of its stations in Samut Prakan. The readings are: