Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Air pollution at chemical inferno site normal, says PCD

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) said on Tuesday that the quality of air near the site of the chemical inferno is not at dangerous levels as some people believe.

An explosion in the wee hours of Monday morning sparked a blaze at the Ming Dih Chemical factory in Soi Kin Kaew 21 in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district.

After 26 hours of battling the blaze, firefighters eventually managed to shut off all valves of chemical storage tanks to ensure no more flames are fanned.

Photos and video clips of gigantic plumes of smoke have been widely shared via social media since the explosion, sparking worries about the quality of air in nearby areas.

In response to these worries, the department posted on its Facebook page an average air-quality reading based on results from five of its stations in Samut Prakan. The readings are:

• PM2.5 (24-hour average): 5-22 micrograms per cubic metres (µg/m3)

• PM10 (24-hour average): 11-36µg/m3

• Ozone (8-hour average): 30-46 parts per billion

• Carbon dioxide (8-hour average): 0-0.52 parts per million

• Nitrogen dioxide (1-hour average): 5-10 parts per billion

• Sulfur dioxide (1-hour average): 0-7 parts per billion

PCD said the pollution was at normal levels but did not specify the exact timeframe of the readings.

Published : July 06, 2021

By : The Nation

