Bangkok’s first boat-to-rail link up and running at Phra Nangklao Pier

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) launched the pier to connect with the MRT Purple Line at Phra Nangklao Station under the Transport Ministry’s integrated wheels-rails-boats policy.

The new pier gives MRT commuters access to Chao Phraya Express Boats (green flag)​ and Mine Smart Ferry electric passenger boats. The electric boat service runs Monday to Friday, 6am-7.50am and 4.20pm-5.45pm. Meanwhile, a red flag air-conditioned express boat service between Phra Nangklao​ and Sathorn Pier will launch soon.