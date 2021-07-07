Chula doctor in critical condition after being stabbed by psychiatric patient

Pathum Wan Station Police rushed to the scene after being alerted to the incident and detained the 24-year-old female patient, who had been admitted to the psychiatric clinic for treatment.

Dr Athicha Watthana-udomchai, who was allegedly stabbed with a paring knife in the upper chest near the throat, was rushed to surgery as she lost a lot of blood.

The patient was detained until she calmed down, before the hospital transferred her to Somdet Chaopraya Psychiatric Hospital for further treatment.

A hospital worker revealed that the patient’s family had admitted her at the hospital due to stress from studying. The patient was said to have stabbed the doctor with the knife used for peeling fruit while she was being examined.

Athicha’s doctor reportedly said she is still in critical condition and urged those who have Rh+ B type blood to urgently donate the blood at the hospital or at the Thai Red Cross Society.