Thailand’s caseload soars with 54 deaths, 6,519 new infections

Of the new cases, 4,958 were tested in hospitals, 1,490 found through proactive testing, 55 tested positive in prisons and 16 came from overseas.

Bangkok led the list again with 1,549 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (548), Samut Sakhon (434), Nakhon Pathom (266), Chonburi (262), Chachoengsao (252), Prachuap Khiri Khan (241), Nonthaburi (235), Pathum Thani (212) and Pattani (190).

Meanwhile, 4,148 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 301,172 infections, 231,171 have recovered and been discharged, 67,614 are still in hospitals, and 2,387 have died.

Separately, another 223,268 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 46,385 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 11,328,043.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 185.38 million, 169.72 million of whom have recovered, 11.66 million are active cases (77,694 in severe condition) and 4 million have died (up by 7,997).