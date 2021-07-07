Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand’s caseload soars with 54 deaths, 6,519 new infections

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s caseload soars with 54 d...

Thailand recorded a new high with 6,519 cases and 54 deaths, bringing its total caseload to 301,172 infections and 2,387 deaths.

Of the new cases, 4,958 were tested in hospitals, 1,490 found through proactive testing, 55 tested positive in prisons and 16 came from overseas.

Bangkok led the list again with 1,549 cases, followed by Samut Prakan (548), Samut Sakhon (434), Nakhon Pathom (266), Chonburi (262), Chachoengsao (252), Prachuap Khiri Khan (241), Nonthaburi (235), Pathum Thani (212) and Pattani (190).

Meanwhile, 4,148 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 301,172 infections, 231,171 have recovered and been discharged, 67,614 are still in hospitals, and 2,387 have died.

Separately, another 223,268 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 46,385 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 11,328,043.

According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 185.38 million, 169.72 million of whom have recovered, 11.66 million are active cases (77,694 in severe condition) and 4 million have died (up by 7,997).

Thailand ranks 64th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.62 million, followed by India with 30.66 million, Brazil with 18.85 million, France with 5.79 million, and Russia 5.65 million.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.