Saturday, July 17, 2021

Phyathai 2, Samitivej Sukhumvit to provide jabs for expats

Foreigners living in Thailand can now register for their Covid-19 vaccine directly with Phyathai 2 and Samitivej Sukhumvit hospitals since the Thailandintervac.com website is out of commission.

For now, the hospitals are only accepting applications from foreigners who are 60 or above or suffer from underlying conditions like severe chronic respiratory diseases, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease (fifth stage), cerebrovascular disease, cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, diabetes or obesity (weighing more than 100kg or with a BMI of above 35kg/m²).

Jabs can be booked as follows:

• Phyathai 2 Hospital: Fill in the form at https://phyathai2international.com between July 12 and 16, from 9am to noon daily. Visit https://phyathai2international.com for more information.

• Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital: Email the hospital at [email protected] or call (02) 022 2222.

The hospitals will call the applicant to set an appointment after receiving the details.

For further information, contact the Department of Disease Control by emailing [email protected] or by calling (02) 590 3832 or (02) 590 3836.

Published : July 07, 2021

By : The Nation

