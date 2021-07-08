BMA sets up special isolation facility for children aged 3 to 14

Since April, some 2,738 children up to the age of 15 have tested positive and been separated from their families. Similarly, infected parents have had to be removed to intensive care units for treatment, leaving children with mild conditions at home for self-isolation.

In a bid to ease parents’ worries about their children, BMA has set up a special community isolation centre for children aged between three and 14 at the Kiakkai Health Centre in Dusit district.

The centre will provide special activities and toys for the children to help them relax and keep them busy. There is also a team of doctors, volunteer babysitters and teachers at hand. All the children are closely monitored and will be sent to hospital immediately if they show any symptoms that require medical care.