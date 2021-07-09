Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thundershowers and heavy rains forecast for most parts of the country

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Friday that a monsoon trough lies across the North, the Northeast and upper Central region, while a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

Thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in all regions of Thailand. People should beware of the severe conditions and flash floods, the department said.

Waves 2-3 metres high are expected in the upper Andaman Sea and above three metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should keep ashore, the department said.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees Celsius, highs of 29-34°C.

Northeast: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-33°C.

Central: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 31-35°C.

East: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-27°C, highs of 25-32°C; waves two metres high and over two metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-25°C, highs of 30-33°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 80 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26°C, highs of 28-30°C; waves 2-3 metres high and over three metres during thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Thundershowers in 70 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-27°C, highs of 31-34°C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : July 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.