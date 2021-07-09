Saturday, July 17, 2021

Baht continues weakening trend as nearly 9,300 test positive for Covid

The baht opened at 32.54 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s closing rate of 32.46.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.50 and 32.65 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon suggested that investors monitor the government’s decision, especially on imposing a lockdown. He said that if some measures are relaxed, foreign investors will return to the Thai market again. Poon said that several investors had sold their assets amid the uncertainty in Thailand, pressuring the baht to weaken.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday morning that in the past 24 hours, 9,276 new patients had tested positive for Covid-19, 278 of whom had been found in prisons.

Published : July 09, 2021

By : The Nation

