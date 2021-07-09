Baht continues weakening trend as nearly 9,300 test positive for Covid

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.50 and 32.65 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon suggested that investors monitor the government’s decision, especially on imposing a lockdown. He said that if some measures are relaxed, foreign investors will return to the Thai market again. Poon said that several investors had sold their assets amid the uncertainty in Thailand, pressuring the baht to weaken.