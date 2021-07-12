Covid rips through Royal Thai Airforce base in Bangkok

The cases were detected during tests on 718 officers conducted from July 9-11, RTAF spokesperson Thanat Chanampai said on Monday.

Of those who tested positive, 199 are being treated at isolation buildings on the Don Mueang base, 52 at the RTAF field hospital in Don Mueang district, and 39 at the RTAF field hospital in Bangkok Aviation Centre.

"Officers infected with Covid-19 are being treated by Air Force medical staff. If any develop severe symptoms, they will be sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital," said the spokesman.