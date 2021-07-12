Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Covid rips through Royal Thai Airforce base in Bangkok

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) says 290 of its personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 at its Don Mueang airbase in Bangkok.

The cases were detected during tests on 718 officers conducted from July 9-11, RTAF spokesperson Thanat Chanampai said on Monday.

Of those who tested positive, 199 are being treated at isolation buildings on the Don Mueang base, 52 at the RTAF field hospital in Don Mueang district, and 39 at the RTAF field hospital in Bangkok Aviation Centre.

"Officers infected with Covid-19 are being treated by Air Force medical staff. If any develop severe symptoms, they will be sent to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital," said the spokesman.

Covid rips through Royal Thai Airforce base in Bangkok

None of those infected would be allowed to return home, he added.

"The RTAF is monitoring the situation closely to make sure that Covid-19 does not spread to areas outside the base," he said.

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

More than 8,600 Covid cases and 80 deaths reported today

Published : July 12, 2021

3 more foreign tourists test positive in Phuket

Published : July 12, 2021

Huge turnout for free Covid testing in Pathum Thani

Published : July 12, 2021

Elders aged over 60 can register with mobile operators for Covid-19 jab

Published : July 12, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.