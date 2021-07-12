3 more foreign tourists test positive in Phuket

The confirmed cases are a Myanmar national, 45, an African (no country specified), 28, and a Swiss, 13, officials reported on Sunday.

The Myanmar national is the mother of a child who was detected with Covid earlier on Sunday.

Kusak Kukiatkul, Phuket's public health chief, said that friends and family members who travelled with the infected individuals are now under quarantine.

The Phuket Sandbox scheme was launched on July 1 to draw foreign travellers back to Thailand. Foreign tourists entering Phuket must be fully inoculated and test negative for Covid-19. They are not required to undergo quarantine and can move around the island freely.