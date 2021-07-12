3 more foreign tourists test positive in Phuket

The confirmed cases are a Myanmar national, 45, an African (no country specified), 28, and a Swiss, 13, officials reported on Sunday.
The Myanmar national is the mother of a child who was detected with Covid earlier on Sunday.
Kusak Kukiatkul, Phuket's public health chief, said that friends and family members who travelled with the infected individuals are now under quarantine.
The Phuket Sandbox scheme was launched on July 1 to draw foreign travellers back to Thailand. Foreign tourists entering Phuket must be fully inoculated and test negative for Covid-19. They are not required to undergo quarantine and can move around the island freely.
A total of 3,917 foreign tourists entered Phuket in the first 10 days of the sandbox scheme.
As of Sunday, six had tested positive for Covid-19 – three from Myanmar, and one each from the United Arab Emirates, Africa, and Switzerland.
Published : July 12, 2021
By : The Nation
