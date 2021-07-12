Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Electricity authority to allow payment of bill in instalments

Household electricity users and small businesses with electricity bills overdue for more than a month can request the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to allow payment in instalments.

The authority is offering this facility to help alleviate the difficulties of electricity users affected by Covid-19.

Beginning August 16, you can pay for electricity for some months via PEA Smart Plus or counter service at 7-Eleven convenience stores, the PEA said.

All types of electricity users can submit their application for instalment facility at the local electricity office by preparing the following documents:

1. Identification card of the electricity user who submits the application for instalment facility or an attorney (for identity check)

2. Power of attorney and a copy of the person's identity card (with signature)

3. A copy of the juristic person registration certificate, not older than three months from the date of issuance of the certificate. (only for juristic persons)

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

