Thailand International Boat Show to put Phuket back on world stage

Organisers JAND Events are gearing up to welcome Thailand’s yacht-and-party crowd along with wealthy jet-setters on the back of Phuket's Sandbox success.

Phuket's position as the marine and lifestyle hub of Asia will be showcased with new exhibitor pavilions and visitor activities on a scale never seen before, says the organiser.

"Thailand International Boat Show is set to raise the bar for boating and lifestyle exhibitions in the region. Initial feedback from the industry has been very good and we expect a large in-water line-up of boats and an exciting collection of marine products and luxury lifestyle in the marina-side exhibition hall," said David Hayes, CEO of JAND Events.

Visitors will also witness the latest launches of the world's most iconic boat brands, ranging from dinghies and day-trippers up to superyachts. Onshore visitors will be able to purchase the latest boating tech, marine products, gadgets and widgets, while also enjoying luxury properties, autos and lifestyle brands on display in the 2,500sqm air-conditioned exhibition hall, the town square and other areas within Royal Phuket Marina.

"To complement the in-water and onshore displays, we will be curating an exciting programme of social events for visitors to enjoy during the day and into the evening. From launches and parties to waterside entertainment, the Thailand International Boat Show will be an event not to be missed," added Hayes.

The Thailand International Boat Show will take place from January 6-9, 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina. Visit https://www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.