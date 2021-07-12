Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Thailand International Boat Show to put Phuket back on world stage

Hit hard by Covid, Phuket will receive a boost in the new year when the Thailand International Boat Show launches from January 6-9 at the Royal Phuket Marina.

Organisers JAND Events are gearing up to welcome Thailand’s yacht-and-party crowd along with wealthy jet-setters on the back of Phuket's Sandbox success.

Phuket's position as the marine and lifestyle hub of Asia will be showcased with new exhibitor pavilions and visitor activities on a scale never seen before, says the organiser.

"Thailand International Boat Show is set to raise the bar for boating and lifestyle exhibitions in the region. Initial feedback from the industry has been very good and we expect a large in-water line-up of boats and an exciting collection of marine products and luxury lifestyle in the marina-side exhibition hall," said David Hayes, CEO of JAND Events.

Visitors will also witness the latest launches of the world's most iconic boat brands, ranging from dinghies and day-trippers up to superyachts. Onshore visitors will be able to purchase the latest boating tech, marine products, gadgets and widgets, while also enjoying luxury properties, autos and lifestyle brands on display in the 2,500sqm air-conditioned exhibition hall, the town square and other areas within Royal Phuket Marina.

"To complement the in-water and onshore displays, we will be curating an exciting programme of social events for visitors to enjoy during the day and into the evening. From launches and parties to waterside entertainment, the Thailand International Boat Show will be an event not to be missed," added Hayes.

The Thailand International Boat Show will take place from January 6-9, 2022 at Royal Phuket Marina. Visit https://www.thailandinternationalboatshow.com.

Published : July 12, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.