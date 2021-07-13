Deceased Samut Sakhon doctor was not vaccinated against Covid-19

On Monday, Facebook user Ratirat Rotthong wrote about the death of Phicheat who she was acquainted with. In the post, she said that the doctor had received two doses of the Sinovac vaccine along with other frontline medical personnel. The post has gone viral with more than a thousand comments expressing condolences and questioning the efficacy of the vaccine.

“Phicheat or Dr Neung was never vaccinated as he has chronic diseases: allergy and asthma,” said Dr Naresrit Khatthasima, chief of the Samut Sakhon public health office. “He developed severe symptoms after infection, coupled with his health problems and exhaustion from working long hours at the hospital. These likely caused the Covid-19 symptoms to develop into pneumonia and respiratory failure.”

Naresrit added that the Ministry of Public Health would provide funeral allowance and other aid as specified by the law to Phicheat’s family.

On Sunday, the Department of Disease Control reported that 880 medics had contracted Covid-19 since the latest wave began in April and seven have died; five were unvaccinated, one had received a dose of Sinovac and another had received two doses of Sinovac. It also said that of those infected, 19.7 per cent, or 173 people, had not been vaccinated.