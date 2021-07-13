Choose a footpath and stay there, Bangkok’s homeless told

This curfew is part of the partial lockdown imposed in Greater Bangkok and southern border provinces since Monday in a bid to curb Covid-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Thailand was hit with 8,685 new cases and 56 deaths. The number of cases in the country has been soaring since the third wave was sparked in April, with deaths hitting a record high of 91 last Saturday and infections a record high of 9,539 cases on Sunday.