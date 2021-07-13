56 deaths, 8,685 new cases as Thailand’s third wave rages on

Of the total, 6,026 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,501 were found via proactive testing, 146 infections were found in prisons and 12 were arrivals from overseas.
Bangkok led the list of most cases with 2,631, followed by Samut Sakhon (561), Nonthaburi (537), Samut Prakan (529), Chonburi (459) and Pathum Thani (189.
Meanwhile, 3,797 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Of the total 353,172 cases so far, 255,455 have recovered and been discharged, 95,410 patients are still in hospitals, and 2,847 have died.
Meanwhile, another 297,542 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 41,438 people were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 12,908,193.
According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 188.06 million, 172 million of whom have recovered, 12.01 million are active cases (78,536 in severe condition) and 4.05 million have died (up by 6,387).
Thailand ranks 60th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.76 million, followed by India with 30.9 million, Brazil with 19.1 million, France 5.81 million and Russia 5.8 million.
Published : July 13, 2021
By : The Nation
