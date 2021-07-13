Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

8 people arrested on first night of curfew in Greater Bangkok

Eight people were arrested for breaching the first night of curfew in Bangkok and surrounding provinces on Monday.

A curfew from 9pm-4am was ordered in Bangkok and nine other provinces by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration last Friday as part of a partial lockdown. The other provinces are Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, plus Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Songkhla in the deep South.

People are banned from leaving their homes from 9pm-4am except for emergencies, while interprovincial travel is discouraged.

“On the first night of curfew, 1,500 vehicles were stopped and checked and 2,183 individuals were searched or questioned at 110 checkpoints throughout Bangkok and surrounding areas,” reported the Metropolitan Police Bureau. “Officials made a total of eight arrests, four involving possession or use of narcotics.”

On the first night of curfew, police focused on giving information and warnings rather than making arrests, Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra explained earlier.

“We will consider curfew violators’ intention. They will get off with a warning if they are out at night unintentionally,” he said.

The bureau said the most common reasons for being outside during curfew on Monday were to deliver products (637 people or 29 per cent) and travelling to/from work for the night shift (573 people or 26 per cent). Another 195 people (9 per cent) stopped by police were Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cleaning staff who work at dawn to avoid traffic.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

