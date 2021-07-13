Corruption complaint filed over lavish Samut Prakan streetlights

Topped with a kinnaree (half bird-half woman) design, the streetlamps in Racha Thewa subdistrict have drawn public criticism and suspicion over their lavish design and high cost.

The Racha Thewa subdistrict administrative organisation (SAO) has reportedly spent 900 million baht on the ornate lampposts since 2013. Critics say only one company was involved in the projects.

On June 22, the SAO approved a budget of 68.4 million baht to install another 720 kinnaree-topped lampposts in Racha Thewa.

On Tuesday, members of the SAO lodged a complaint with the DSI, asking the department to check for corruption in the procurement of the lampposts. The petition says the SAO ignored complaints from locals who voiced opposition to the plan to buy more lampposts.

SAO chairman Songchai Nokkhamin insists the purchase and installation of the lampposts was above board.