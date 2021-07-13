Bangkok pawnshops to cut interest rates to help people survive

The new monthly interest rates will be as follows:
• 0.1% for a pledge of up to 5,000 baht
• 0.8% for 5,001 to 15,000 baht
• 1% for pledges above 15,000
• Each pawn ticket can be worth no more than 100,000 baht
• A person can hold no more than five pawn tickets worth a total of 500,000 baht
• Gold can be pawned at 87.5% for its original purchase value.
Visit www.pawnshop.bangkok.go.th for more details.
Published : July 13, 2021
By : The Nation
