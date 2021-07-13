Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok pawnshops to cut interest rates to help people survive

With people struggling to make ends meet in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Bangkok authorities are getting all state-run pawnshops to reduce interest charges for three months from July 1.

The new monthly interest rates will be as follows:

• 0.1% for a pledge of up to 5,000 baht

• 0.8% for 5,001 to 15,000 baht

• 1% for pledges above 15,000

• Each pawn ticket can be worth no more than 100,000 baht

• A person can hold no more than five pawn tickets worth a total of 500,000 baht

• Gold can be pawned at 87.5% for its original purchase value.

Visit www.pawnshop.bangkok.go.th for more details.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
