DDPM conducts nationwide cell broadcast alert test to boost disaster readiness

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and network providers National Telecom Public Company Limited, True Corporation Public Company Limited and Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, conducted a nationwide test of the disaster alert system via mobile phone signals (Cell Broadcast) on Tuesday.

Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for the Interior Ministry, said disasters today are more severe and complex than in the past. Establishing mechanisms to mitigate and avoid impacts through cell broadcast alerts is therefore a system that can deliver warnings to the public quickly and widely.

He said that today (January 20, 2026), DDPM and relevant agencies carried out a nationwide cell broadcast test across designated areas throughout the country. In 2025, the system was tested three times at different scales: small (building-level), medium (district-level), and large (provincial-level). It was first used operationally to warn of flooding in Loei province on May 27, 2025, and has since been used in multiple situations, including floods in the North and South, security incidents linked to the Thai-Cambodian border, PM2.5 fine dust, and road accidents.