Don’t panic! Nationwide Cell Broadcast test on January 20 at 2pm

Teerapat Kachamat, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), announced that the department, in collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and mobile network providers, has developed a Cell Broadcast alert system. This system is designed to send emergency notifications via mobile phones.

The system has undergone several tests in 2025, covering small (building-level) to large (province-level) areas. The first test took place on May 2, 2025, for small areas, followed by medium-sized areas on May 7 and larger areas on May 13.

This alert system will be used in real emergencies, including floods, security incidents, and environmental threats such as PM2.5 air pollution.