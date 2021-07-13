Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cobra Gold troops drop guns to raise school

US troops have helped construct a new school building in Sa Kaew province as part of the joint Cobra Gold military exercise.

US Marine Corps Engineers participated in the pillar-raising ceremony for a building at the Baan Mai Thai Pattana School last week, said a US Embassy press release.

Thai and US troops work together to build community projects during every Cobra Gold, which is now in its 40th year.

The embassy said the new 8x20-metre Sa Kaew school building will be a multipurpose classroom for 150 students from Kindergarten to 9th grade while also providing a place for town meetings and after-school activities for both the young and the old.

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Nation

