Thailand leads ASEAN in concluding digital economy framework deal

Thailand has announced a major success as chair of the DEFA Negotiating Committee, leading ASEAN to conclude negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA).

The agreement is now expected to be signed during the ASEAN Summit later this year, positioning the region to become a global digital economy hub.

Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, said negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement had been concluded at the 57th ASEAN Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting, 2nd session, held in Manila, the Philippines, from May 27-29, 2026.

Thailand, as chair of the DEFA Negotiating Committee (DEFA NC), played a leading role in driving the negotiations and coordinating the positions of ASEAN member states until the agreement was successfully reached.

She said this marked an important step in laying the foundation for the region’s digital economy. The next stage will be legal scrubbing to prepare the agreement for official signing at the ASEAN Summit in November 2026.

Suphajee said Thailand had worked closely with all ASEAN member states after being entrusted with chairing the DEFA NC, helping drive negotiations and build consensus.

She said the success of the talks, which covered complex issues related to the future digital economy, not only reflected Thailand’s leading role on the international economic stage, but also demonstrated ASEAN’s ability to jointly set high-standard regional digital economy rules.