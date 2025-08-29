Thailand drives DEFA digital trade and payment framework for ASEAN

The agreement aims to foster digital trade, including online commerce and cross-border digital payments, helping ASEAN’s digital economy reach US$2 trillion by 2030.

Chantawit Tantasith, the Deputy Minister of Commerce, revealed that he attended a special session of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) via video conference on Thursday, August 28.

Thailand is chairing DEFA discussions, marking a significant step toward linking regional digital economies. The agreement will not only establish ASEAN as a global digital economy hub but also present Thailand with an opportunity to emerge as a leader in the digital space.

As the chair, Thailand has been instrumental in resolving key policy issues to fast-track negotiations. The aim is to reach an agreement by the end of this year, with the formal signing slated for 2026.

"Thailand, as the chair of the negotiations, has taken an active leadership role, prioritising the shared benefits of all member states. This agreement is not just a matter between governments but will deliver real outcomes for the people and businesses in the region," Chantawit emphasised.