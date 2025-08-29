ASEAN’s largest wind farm begins commercial operation, exports energy from Laos

Financing has come from a group of leading regional and global lenders whose support reflects deep confidence in its technical, environmental, and economic merits.

These include the Asian Development Bank (ADB, as lead arranger), Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Export–Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation (HKMC), Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Kasikornbank (KBANK), and Siam Commercial Bank (SCB).

The construction was led by PowerChina, with wind turbines supplied by Envision Energy. “This is a proud and historic moment for our company, our partners, and the region,” said the Managing Director of Monsoon Wind Power, Nat Hutanuwatr.

“From the early days when many doubted the feasibility of a cross-border wind farm in this terrain, to overcoming technical, logistical, and financial challenges, this achievement stands as a testament to the determination, innovation, and collaboration of everyone involved, including our shareholders, lenders, advisors, contractors, technology providers, partners, and the heroic Monsoon Wind team.”

The project not only delivers renewable energy at scale but also demonstrates how ASEAN countries can work together for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

“We are grateful for the trust and steady support of both the Lao and Vietnamese governments throughout this journey, and proud that the project also brings lasting benefits to local communities through our unique community development programme, focusing on education, healthcare and wellbeing of the communities in which we operate,” Nat said.

The project is set to invest US$1.1 million annually in community development, with early initiatives such as scholarships, mobile health checkups, and coffee livelihood programmes.

“Good things take time,” said the Chairwoman of Monsoon Wind Power, Paradai Suebma.

“Monsoon Wind, 14 years in the making, is a tribute to vision, partnership and our commitment to sustainability. We recognise the foresight of IES, who originated this project, and extend our deepest appreciation to our management and team of the Monsoon Wind Power Project, whose unwavering dedication and perseverance turned vision into reality.”

“We truly appreciate the opportunity to contribute to regional growth while shaping a model for clean energy connectivity. We also deeply value the collaboration of our partners, lenders, advisors, and contractors in making this milestone possible. And most importantly, the trust and uplifting quality of life of the communities we serve make our hearts grow and give this achievement its greater meaning.” By diversifying Laos’ energy mix beyond hydropower and supplying Vietnam with clean electricity, Monsoon Wind directly supports the ASEAN Power Grid initiative, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and advances the region’s energy transition.

The project, whose energy is equivalent to the electricity use of over one million households, is expected to offset approximately 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The Vientiane Times

Asia News Network