Plans progress for the rare-earth mining project in Xiengkhouang

A survey carried out for the 14-year concession project indicates the presence of more than 28.5 million tonnes of rare earth minerals, with concentrated rare earth oxide (TREO) of 93.47 per cent​ quality.

The Department of Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in cooperation with Xiengkhouang provincial authorities, last week convened a meeting ​to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, a major step in allowing further proceedings.

Discussions focused on addressing key concerns, including the risk of chemical leakage from tailing ponds, erosion, transport impacts, and soil subsidence.

Co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dr Xaynakhone Inthavong and the Deputy Governor of Xiengkhouang province, Mr​ Bouangeun Houmxayaphom, the meeting also discussed solutions for hazardous waste management, and pollution related to water, air and noise​ at​ the site in Thoum village, Khoun district.