Plans progress for the rare-earth mining project in Xiengkhouang

A survey carried out for the 14-year concession project indicates the presence of more than 28.5 million tonnes of rare earth minerals, with concentrated rare earth oxide (TREO) of 93.47 per cent quality.
The Department of Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in cooperation with Xiengkhouang provincial authorities, last week convened a meeting to review the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, a major step in allowing further proceedings.
Discussions focused on addressing key concerns, including the risk of chemical leakage from tailing ponds, erosion, transport impacts, and soil subsidence.
Co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Dr Xaynakhone Inthavong and the Deputy Governor of Xiengkhouang province, Mr Bouangeun Houmxayaphom, the meeting also discussed solutions for hazardous waste management, and pollution related to water, air and noise at the site in Thoum village, Khoun district.
Participants reviewed the EIA reporting process, which included input from local-level consultations and technical feedback from the Department of Environment.
During the meeting, the project developer outlined the project’s background and objectives, while consulting firms detailed revisions to the EIA, proposed management and monitoring measures, and mitigation plans to address environmental and social impacts.
The construction of facilities at the site will take two years to complete. Mining will take place over 10 years, and another two years will be allocated for the gradual closure of operations.
Originally, the exploration concession spanned 50 square km across Phaxay and Khoun districts, but this area was subsequently reduced.
The rare earth minerals excavated will be sold on the global market, mainly to high-tech industries relating to electric vehicles, electronics, solar panels, and renewable energy.
Government officials and other meeting participants urged the developer to strengthen the EIA by addressing the issues raised and ensuring that environmental management and monitoring plans are comprehensive and practical.
They stressed the importance of setting clear mitigation measures to minimise social and environmental impacts and ensure their implementation once mining operations begin.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network