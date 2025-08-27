Thailand Pushes for Landmark ASEAN Digital Economy Agreement

Thailand is poised to join a special ASEAN ministerial meeting on August 28th to push forward negotiations on a groundbreaking digital trade agreement.

The ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) is projected to boost the bloc's digital economy to a value of $2tn by 2030.

According to Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, Thailand will participate in the Special Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and online.

The meeting will see ministerial representatives address key outstanding issues in the DEFA talks, which, once finalised, will be the world's first regional digital economy agreement and a major step in strengthening ASEAN's digital connectivity.

Chotima noted that the DEFA aims to establish a regulatory framework to facilitate a seamless digital economy, enhance competitiveness, reduce the digital divide, and attract investment into the region’s digital industries.

The agreement also seeks to create a business-friendly environment by addressing trade facilitation, digital payment systems, data protection, cybersecurity, and consumer protection.

