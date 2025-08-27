Thailand Pushes for Landmark ASEAN Digital Economy Agreement

Thailand is poised to join a special ASEAN ministerial meeting on August 28th to push forward negotiations on a groundbreaking digital trade agreement.
The ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) is projected to boost the bloc's digital economy to a value of $2tn by 2030.
According to Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, Thailand will participate in the Special Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and online.
The meeting will see ministerial representatives address key outstanding issues in the DEFA talks, which, once finalised, will be the world's first regional digital economy agreement and a major step in strengthening ASEAN's digital connectivity.
Chotima noted that the DEFA aims to establish a regulatory framework to facilitate a seamless digital economy, enhance competitiveness, reduce the digital divide, and attract investment into the region’s digital industries.
The agreement also seeks to create a business-friendly environment by addressing trade facilitation, digital payment systems, data protection, cybersecurity, and consumer protection.
It will additionally cover digital skills development and bridging the digital gap to create opportunities for businesses, particularly for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The framework will also open the door for discussions on new topics such as artificial intelligence, fintech, data innovation, submarine cables, and source code.
As chair of the DEFA negotiations, Thailand has driven the talks to a more than 68% completion rate across 13 rounds.
During the upcoming AECC meeting, the country will look to exchange views and find common ground with other member states to ensure the success of the ASEAN digital economy.
This meeting not only highlights Thailand’s commitment to regional digital development but also signals to global investors and trading partners that the country is ready for future digital investment and change.
The DEFA is a key objective of the Bandar Seri Begawan Roadmap (BSBR), which aims to drive digital transformation in line with the AEC Post-2025 Vision and stimulate economic recovery. The negotiations, which began in 2023, aim for a significant announcement in October 2025.