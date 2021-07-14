Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Man arrested for allegedly altering Wikipedia info on top Chula virologist

A 24-year-old man in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defaming Chulalongkorn University virology specialist Dr Yong Poovorawan by altering an article published on the Wikipedia website.

Before the arrest, Yong’s lawyer filed a police complaint at Pathumwan police station that someone had edited Yong’s biography in an article published on Wikipedia by adding the words: “He is a salesman of the Sinovac vaccine for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government.”

This quickly went viral and was widely shared online in the past month.

The police’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau tracked down the suspect to a house in a village in Tha Kham subdistrict and arrested the man.

Officials also confiscated a mobile phone which they believed was allegedly used to add the damaging words to the original Wikipedia article.

“The suspect was charged with defamation via advertising under Section 328 of the Criminal Code,” the bureau said.

“We are investigating to determine if he also violated the Computer Related Crime Act of 2017 by inputting false information into a computer system,” the bureau added.

“Please use online media responsibly and refrain from sharing news or articles from an unverified source,” the bureau advised. “If you witness a violation of the Computer Related Crime Act, please contact Cyber Crime hotline 1441.”

Published : July 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Only remote chance of reinfection for patients who have contracted Covid-19

Published : April 18, 2021

Sinovac can provide up to 99.4% immunity, says specialist citing study

Published : April 22, 2021

Medical expert tells people to strictly follow Covid-19 prevention measures during Songkran

Published : April 11, 2021

Mixing and matching AstraZeneca and Chinese vaccine boosts immunity: virologist

Published : July 07, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.