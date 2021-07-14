87 deaths, 9,317 new infections as Thailand’s Covid numbers soar

Of the total, 7,159 had tested positive in hospitals, 2,021 were found via proactive testing, 129 infections were found in prisons and eight were arrivals from overseas.
Bangkok led the list of most cases with 2,332, followed by Samut Prakan (1,006), Samut Sakhon (577), Chonburi (513) and Pathum Thani (398).
Meanwhile, 5,129 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours.
Of the total 363,029 cases, 260,584 have recovered and been discharged, 99,511 patients are still in hospitals, and 2,934 have died.
Meanwhile, another 289,175 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, while 33,313 were given their second shot, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Thailand to 13,230,681.
According to Worldometer, as of 11am on Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases globally had risen to 188.58 million, 172.40 million of whom have recovered, 12.12 million are active cases (78,809 in severe condition) and 4.06 million have died (up by 8,117).
Thailand ranks 59th on the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 34.8 million, followed by India with 30.94 million, Brazil with 19.15 million, France 5.83 million and Russia 5.82 million.
Published : July 14, 2021
By : The Nation
